Toronto in for a wild week of weather leading up to Christmas

Toronto is in for a mix of icy cold temperatures, high winds, and snow this week, but anyone holding out hope for a white Christmas should probably manage their expectations.

The latest forecast from The Weather Network for the week leading up to Christmas shows a wild ride that could include a deep chill and lake-effect snow, coming on the heels of a storm east of the city.

Meteorologists predict Tuesday could be the coldest day of the month across much of the region, including Toronto — with daytime highs expected to hover below the positive single digits for the first time in December as cold air wraps southern Ontario.

A risk for gusty winds and snow on Monday will lead into the Toronto area’s coldest day so far this month. Prepare for travel delays Monday night into Tuesday morning. #ONStorm https://t.co/BZHJD8d35N — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) December 18, 2023

Frigid air could be joined by lake-effect snow thanks to moisture from the passing storm, creating the risk for light snowfall overnight Monday into Tuesday morning.

Accompanying this precipitation, strong wind gusts of 40-60 km/h could make for dangerous travel conditions and traffic delays across the region on Tuesday morning.

Environment Canada agrees with The Weather Network’s assessment and warns southern Ontario residents to plan ahead.

Significant Weather Outlook for Monday and Tuesday👇 🌬️Reduced visibility in blowing snow for parts of northeastern Ontario Monday. 🌧️Heavy rainfall with 25 to 40 mm for eastern Ontario tonight into Monday. ❄️Messy morning commute for southern Ontario Tuesday.#ONstorm #ONwx pic.twitter.com/aDraLNIBVw — ECCC Weather Ontario (@ECCCWeatherON) December 17, 2023

Snow will indeed dust the region this week; however, meteorologists predict light accumulation of less than 5 cm for much of the region.

Above-freezing temperatures and little-to-no precipitation in the days don’t bode well for anyone holding onto hopes of a white Christmas this year.

The forecast for Christmas day currently calls for a high of 5ºC and cloudy with sunny breaks. A 30% chance of precipitation and above-freezing temperatures could mean a wet Christmas this year.