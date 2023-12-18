NewsWeather

Toronto in for a wild week of weather leading up to Christmas

Jack Landau
Jack Landau
|
Dec 18 2023, 3:58 pm
Toronto in for a wild week of weather leading up to Christmas
Alex Chernyavsky/Shutterstock

Toronto is in for a mix of icy cold temperatures, high winds, and snow this week, but anyone holding out hope for a white Christmas should probably manage their expectations.

The latest forecast from The Weather Network for the week leading up to Christmas shows a wild ride that could include a deep chill and lake-effect snow, coming on the heels of a storm east of the city.

Meteorologists predict Tuesday could be the coldest day of the month across much of the region, including Toronto — with daytime highs expected to hover below the positive single digits for the first time in December as cold air wraps southern Ontario.

Frigid air could be joined by lake-effect snow thanks to moisture from the passing storm, creating the risk for light snowfall overnight Monday into Tuesday morning.

Accompanying this precipitation, strong wind gusts of 40-60 km/h could make for dangerous travel conditions and traffic delays across the region on Tuesday morning.

Environment Canada agrees with The Weather Network’s assessment and warns southern Ontario residents to plan ahead.

Snow will indeed dust the region this week; however, meteorologists predict light accumulation of less than 5 cm for much of the region.

Above-freezing temperatures and little-to-no precipitation in the days don’t bode well for anyone holding onto hopes of a white Christmas this year.

The forecast for Christmas day currently calls for a high of 5ºC and cloudy with sunny breaks. A 30% chance of precipitation and above-freezing temperatures could mean a wet Christmas this year.

Jack LandauJack Landau
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop