Toronto is wondering if the city will get a white Christmas this year

We’re officially less than two weeks away from Christmas, and if you’ve been secretly dreaming of a white Christmas, you’ve probably taken a peek at Toronto’s weather forecast to see if any snow is on the way.

While there is still plenty of time for things to head in a different direction, The Weather Network’s current 14-day forecast makes it unlikely that a significant amount of the white stuff will accumulate in time for Christmas Day.

According to Toronto’s forecast, the lead-up to the holidays this year is going to be mainly sunny, with some cloudy periods in the days preceding Christmas and the chance of some scattered flurries.

At the time of publication, the weather agency is forecasting less than 1 cm of snow in every instance of scattered flurries, suggesting that not enough snow will settle for classic winter activities like tobogganing or building a snowman.

Just call me the Grinch I guess. #greenchristmas pic.twitter.com/qNlp6alEIs — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) December 11, 2023

Following the trend of a relatively mild December, temperatures during the holidays are expected to hover above freezing, with a daytime high of 3ºC on Christmas Eve and 4ºC on Christmas Day.

“If you are dreaming of a white Christmas, keep dreaming, but hope is fading, especially across southern Ontario,” The Weather Network wrote in its latest report.

While the lead-up to the holiday may be mild, the same can’t be said for the rest of the winter in southern Ontario.

If you are dreaming of a white Christmas, you are out of luck. El Niño is the prominent player in the lack of winter weather for the holidays. Very aggravating for us who adore snow. Let’s cherish the last 3 winters. 2023-2024 looks to be a dud. #OnWx #onstorm #WxTwitter pic.twitter.com/Ht4XYiaUtI — Ajuk Snir 🇨🇦🇷🇸🇭🇷 ☔🌡️☀️🌪️❄️ (@KWBlizzard2008) December 11, 2023

“The core of winter—December, January, and February—will begin mildly (relative to this time of year), with most Canadians not experiencing consistently cold temperatures until later in the season,” the weather agency wrote in its winter weather preview.

“A mild start to winter is expected, with less snow than normal during the weeks leading up to the holidays, especially in the southern parts of the province, including London, Hamilton, Toronto, and Ottawa,” the report continues.

“As we head into the heart of the winter season, the question is whether we will return to a mild pattern for most of January, which is what we would typically see with a strong El Niño, or whether a more traditional winter pattern will develop for January. At this point, we think that the colder scenario is more likely.”

Make sure to enjoy the warmer temperatures while you can this holiday season, as the start of 2024 could be a bitterly cold one.