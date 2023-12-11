Wild video shows what its like ice skating on a lake in a Canadian wind storm

With winter weather in full force, it’s officially ice skating season.

Most Canadian cities have outdoor and indoor rinks and trails for you to enjoy the winter activity.

And of course, if the temperature is cold enough, many will venture out to go skating on frozen lakes.

But make sure to check the weather forecast, or you could find yourself skating through a wind storm like one TikToker.

User @samanthalreid recently posted wild footage of her skating on Kananaskis Lakes in Alberta during extreme weather.

She doesn’t even seem to be doing any of the work in the video because the winds were strong enough to do the skating for her.

You can see the TikToker with her arms out, surrendering to the wind storm, which pushes with no effort across the lake.

It’s like a scene out of Frozen, with snow swirling all around her.

“Only in Canada,” commented outdoor clothing brand The North Face. Another added, “coolest ice skating video I’ve ever seen. Period.”

The video looked so unreal that it had people questioning what they were looking at.

“Someone pls explain what I’m seeing 😭,” reads one comment.

“That looks otherworldly 😳😳” added another.

Several people thought she was skating on ocean waves at first glance.

“It looks like you are skating on an unfrozen sea,” reads one comment. “Looks like you’re ice skating the ocean!!!” reads another reply.

Would you go ice skating in these conditions?