Leafs get big boost on blue line tonight versus Penguins

The Toronto Maple Leafs will have a welcomed addition to their lineup tonight, as Timothy Liljegren is healthy and ready to go.

Liljegren hasn’t played since November 2nd, when he was leveled into the boards by Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand. He suffered a high-ankle sprain on the play, and has been sidelined ever since.

Before suffering the injury, Lilejegren had suited up in 10 games this season, registering a lone assist while averaging roughly 18 minutes in ice time. The 2017 first-round pick has yet to make as significant an impact at the NHL level as all had hoped, but remains immensely talented and gives the Leafs a dependable option on the back end.

Liljegren will be returning to a Leafs team that has struggled to keep the puck out of their net as of late, giving up 13 goals over their past three games. Their latest outing was the worst of the bunch, as they gave up six goals to the Columbus Blue Jackets in what ended a 6-5 overtime loss.

Tonight’s outing will come against the Pittsburgh Penguins, a team that has struggled this season but has shown signs of life as of late. They have won each of their past two outings, and will be looking to make it three straight tonight. While the team as a whole has disappointed, Sidney Crosby has been the exception, as the 36-year-old continues to impress with 17 goals and 31 points through 28 games.

With a win tonight, the Leafs can pull to within four points of the Boston Bruins for first place in the Atlantic Division. Meanwhile, the Penguins would find themselves just three shy of a wild-card spot if they can pick up two points. Puck drop in this one is set for 7:00 pm ET.