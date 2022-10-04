Toronto Police are searching for a man who is wanted for the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl on the subway.

According to a press release by Toronto Police Service (TPS), on September 27 at 5:46 pm, officers responded to a call of a sexual assault at the Royal York subway station.

It is alleged that the girl, who was with her mother at the time, was approached by a man who then sexually assaulted the girl.

Both the girl and her mother were able to walk away from the man. The suspect then fled the scene on an eastbound train, according to police.

After further investigation, and with tips provided by the public, the man has been identified as Sean Keddo-Green, 34, of Toronto.

The man is described as 5’10”, 180 pounds, and 40 to 45 years old. He has a moustache and chin strap.

He was last seen wearing a gold necklace, gold earrings, a navy blue sweater with a Levi’s logo on the chest, blue jeans, and white and gold running shoes.

Police encourage Keddo-Green to contact a lawyer and turn himself in.

“A sexual assault is any form of unwanted sexual contact. It includes, but is not limited to, kissing, grabbing, oral sex and penetration,” according to TPS.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact police at 416-808-7474, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).