Where to see some of the best Christmas lights in and around Toronto

If you’re wondering where to see the best Christmas lights in and around Toronto this winter, look no further. From grand events to homemade displays and everything in between, there is something for everyone hoping to take in some dazzling lights this holiday season.

Each year, Inglewood Drive in Moore Park gets taken over by an army of larger-than-life Santa inflatables adorning almost every front lawn. The event aims to raise donations for the Daily Bread food bank, so be sure to bring a donation when you go.

Located at 165 Benjamin Boake Trail in North York, the De Sario family’s home Christmas lights display has become an iconic Christmas tradition in the city. The event raises funds for Sick Kids and has so far raised over $290,000 in the 24 years it’s been running.

With over 300,000 lights and a massive 55-foot tall white spruce tree, The Cavalcade of Lights is one of the city’s largest Christmas light displays. Fittingly located in front of City Hall, the event has been running for 57 years, and will remain open until January 7.

Nights of Lights takes over the parking lot of Scarborough Town Centre, filling it to the brim with 1.5 million LED lights depicting a wide array of festive scenes. In addition to the lights, the event also has fun activities like axe throwing and a series of food and drink vendors.

Head over to Mississauga to take in this multimedia Christmas light attraction; the largest of its kind in the entire world. Illumi features festive scenes, Instagrammable backdrops and a tree as tall as the Statue of Liberty made entirely out of Christmas lights. This spectacle cannot be missed.

This homemade LED light and music show can be found at 1 Fletcher Place in Etobicoke, and is synced to 89.3 FM, so even those viewing the attraction from their car can enjoy the soundtrack to the show.

Take a walk through Village of Yorkville Park or along Cumberland Street, which have been transformed into a winter wonderland complete with a light tunnel thanks to the help of thousands of LED Christmas lights.

Blue Mountain Village’s Holiday Magic event sees the entire village covered in sparkling lights. It features a 1 km light trail running through the village, on top of a series of special events like live reindeer and music performances throughout its run.

The Distillery Winter Village is a beautiful spot to see elaborate Christmas lights. The event, which has free entry on weeknights but requires tickets on the weekend, also includes a separate immersive holiday experience to take your holiday gawking to the next level.

This street in the city’s west end is known to have several homes that go all out for the holidays. Most notable is the D’Elia family home at 188 Brock Avenue, which lights up the entire block.