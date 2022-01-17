This live map will show you where Toronto's snow plows are

Toronto woke up under a blanket of snow Monday morning, and as the snow keeps falling, people are wondering when their routes might get cleared.

Wonder no more, the City of Toronto has a live map of where City snow plows are. Better yet, plow positions are updated every 10 seconds.

The colour-coded map shows when streets were last plowed or salted. It also has information on sidewalk plows.

You can even search your specific address or the nearest intersection.

Check out the live map here.