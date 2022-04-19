6 spots in Toronto to get snacks and comfort food for 4/20

In order to prepare for 4/20, it’s important to know all the best food spots in Toronto before you get the munchies.

Nothing is worse than picking a spot to order from when there are tons of places in the city offering delicious food.

You might also like: This is Toronto's newest spot for rare and exotic snacks

Best restaurants to grab takeout from in Scarborough

4 Toronto restaurants that recently opened their doors to the public

If you’re looking for snacks or some greasy eats, here are a few spots to check out in Toronto for 4/20:

Trap Mart

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trap Mart ™️ (@trapmart.ca)

Trap Mart is home to some of the wildest snacks you can imagine. Snack aficionados should check out their Queen Street West location and try the best munchies like Salted Caramel brownie Oreos, Dunkaroos cereal, pizza-flavoured Cheetos, fruity cereal KitKat, and so much more.

Address: 702 Queen Street West

Website | Instagram

Midnight Cookie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Midnight Cookie (@midnightcookie.to)

Toronto’s late-night cookie delivery service is here to satisfy all your cookie cravings. They’re freshly baked and open till the wee hours of the night so if you have the munchies at 1 am, check out their goodies via Uber Eats,

Address: 858 Eglinton Avenue East

Website | Instagram

Snacko

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Snacko (@snacko.ca)

Get your favourite snacks delivered to your door — candy, chocolate, ice cream, chips and all that good stuff when you need them the most. Though there’s no physical store, Snacko is available for same-day deliveries via Uber Eats or on their website.

Address: 764 Dundas Street West

Address: 2914 Yonge Street

Website | Instagram

Caribbean Slice

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caribbean Slice™ (@caribbeanslice.ca)



Toronto is now home to a new pizza spot that serves up Caribbean flavours and creative combinations in every pie. Its menu includes choices like Jerk Chicken pizza, Ackee and Salt Fish pizza, Oxtail pizza, Jerk Seafood pizza, and more.

Address: 1764 Eglinton Avenue West

Phone: 416-901-3313

Instagram | Website

Dave’s Hot Chicken

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DavesHotChicken (@daveshotchicken)

The American chain has a couple of locations across Toronto, ready to serve you mouthwatering fried chicken. Pick from seven different levels of spice, No Heat to Reaper — if you can handle it. They also offer a variety of sides, including kale slaw, creamy Mac n’ Cheese, and crispy French fries.

Address: 1582 Queen Street West

Address: 2066 Yonge Street

Address: 1130 Queen Street East

Website | Instagram

Snack Me

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Snack Me | Toronto (@nowsnackme)

Whether it’s late-night munchies or you’re going off on 4/20, Snack Me is the perfect option that saves you a trip to the grocery store. While you’re stocking up on all the fun eats through its online stores like Uber Eats, SkipTheDishes and DoorDash, make sure to add some Pepto Bismol in that basket. Just in case you need it.

Address: 1088 Bloor Street West

Website | Instagram