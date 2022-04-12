Written for Daily Hive by Rochelle Asunción

Don’t have time to think about what to cook for lunch or dinner? If you’re in the Scarborough area and don’t know which spots to try – we’ve got you covered.

Whether you’re heading east-bound for the first time or are a local “Scarberian,” this east-end Toronto area is rich in cultural diversity and (really good) food.

For your convenience and taste buds, here are some of the best local restaurants to enrich your Scarborough takeout experience.

Every Scarborough local knows that the line at Mona’s Roti during peak lunch hours can wrap around the plaza, and it is easily one of the best OG spots for doubles. This restaurant specializes in Trinidadian food, specifically roti wraps, West Indian snacks and drinks, curries, and doubles. If you love a delicious fresh roti meal, this is the spot to order takeout.

Address: 4810 Sheppard Avenue East, Scarborough

Phone: 416-412-1200

The Real McCoy is a renowned establishment in Scarborough – they have been serving customers for more than 50 years and counting. This spot is the real Scarborough experience; its walls are decorated with nostalgic photos of Scarborough leagues and an aerial view of how Scarborough used to look back in the ‘80s. The Real McCoy is an affordable, quick, delicious, family-owned restaurant that serves charbroiled hamburgers, pizza, milkshakes, and poutine. They’re known for their famous 8 oz burger called the “MOJO” burger.

Address: 1033 Markham Road, Scarborough

Phone: 416-439-6804

Duckworth’s is the best takeout spot for fish and chips in the Bluffs area. The fish is battered and fried to perfection, and the chips are hand-cut. Meals are usually paired with a side of creamy coleslaw or buttery bread. This is the perfect takeout meal for lunch or to eat at the Bluffs. Plan ahead. The wait time during lunch can be lengthy.

Address: 2282 Kingston Road, Scarborough

Phone: 416-266-0033

Have you ever gotten into an argument defending the famous Warden Station patty? Well, you’ve found the source — Fahmee Bakery & Jamaican Foods makes those patties. They also offer jerk chicken sandwiches, curry goat, and more. The portions are enormous, the menu is reasonably priced, and everything is made fresh in-house.

Address: 19 Montezuma Trail, Scarborough

Phone: 416-754-2126

Have you ever ordered a bowl of phở by a drive-thru? Now is your chance. Lac Vien offers an express drive-thru, a proper convenience that allows you to indulge in delicious and fresh food ASAP. This local and family-owned Scarborough restaurant serves authentic Vietnamese food with Chinese and Thai cuisine influences. So, if you’re craving a bowl of phở or Thai curry, this is the place to head to order.

Address: 2270 Markham Road, Scarborough

Phone: 416-754-8188

If Freshii and Caribbean food were married, Scotty Bons would be their child. Scotty Bons is a go-to Caribbean Western fusion spot in Scarborough. And most importantly, a hot commodity during lunch hour. You can customize your bowl or order a la carte. This spot offers a variety of dishes like juicy jerk chicken bowls, flavourful veggie curry sandwiches, and more.

Address: 789 Warden Avenue, Scarborough

Phone: 416-752-7222

Katsupan is a local Japanese sandwich shop and bakery located in Midland and Finch specializing in Shokupan, also known as Japanese Milk Bread and Katsu, a crispy fried cutlet of meat or seafood with Japanese panko breadcrumbs. With these two ingredients combined, you get katsupan. They’re best known for their Japanese sandos with the meat of your choice but don’t forget to check out their delicious housemade matcha or vanilla milk jam when you pick up your order.

Address: 3262 Midland Avenue, Unit E111, Scarborough

Phone: 416-291-2348

Located in the deep neck of the woods of Port Union, Shamrock Burgers is a local favourite that serves mouth-watering burgers, milkshakes, poutines, onion rings, and more. Burgers are for everyone, so of course, vegan and vegetarian options are also available. If you’re looking for quality Canadian fast food, this is the place to order takeout but make sure you get there early. The lunch rush line can get serious.

Address: 6109 Kingston Road, Scarborough

Phone: 416-282-0121

Craving for Middle Eastern food? Look no further. This Lebanese restaurant in the Wexford area is essential to your takeout spots for fresh shawarma, charcoal bbq, or pastries. They are best known for their platter meals. The establishment is also a butcher shop and a market carrying a large selection of Mediterranean groceries and other items.

Address: 1848 Lawrence Avenue East, Scarborough

Phone: 416-750-7404

Poke Bowls in Scarborough?! Yup, and probably the best in the city. Recently opened Poke Poke Poke Poke Hawaiian Bowl, located in Midland and Finch, offers a variety of fresh ingredients, large bowls of different types of poke and delicious sauces. You can make your bowl or enjoy a signature bowl.

You can’t say you’re from Scarborough if you’ve never ordered takeout from Great Fountain. Located inside the Dynasty Centre Foodcourt, this Hong Kong-style fast food spot offers all-day breakfast, noodles, and their popular baked spaghetti. Most meals come with the soup of the day, iced lemon tea, milk tea, bubble tea, or soya drink.

Address: Dynasty Centre Foodcourt, 8 Glen Watford Drive, Scarborough

Phone: 416-291-6688

Lin Garden is one of those local hidden gems. They have been serving the Scarborough community for almost 20 years and specialize in Chinese Hakka dishes infused with Indian spices. Lin Garden’s specialties include their famous Chili Chicken, Manchurian Fried Rice/Noodles, Pakoras and many more. You can get 10% off takeout orders over $20 if you pay by cash.

Address: 1806 Pharmacy Avenue, Scarborough

Phone: 416-491-8484