Jaw-dropping Toronto house flip is on the market for just $1 (PHOTOS)

The thought of a house in Toronto being priced at $1 seems laughable considering the state of the real estate market. As it turns out, a recently renovated Trinity Bellwoods home is listed for exactly that.

The once eery-looking, dilapidated house located at 15 Rebecca Street recently underwent a transformative renovation. The current owners originally listed the now-unrecognizable home in April for $1.4 million, but just this week, they dropped the asking price down to one singular dollar.

The renovation work was extensive, with the house appearing to have new walls, flooring, and finishings, and the addition of exposed brick. The house was also converted into a two-unit property, with each unit being a one-bedroom.

The $1 price tag, although shocking at first, is likely a sales tactic to get even higher bids on the property.

The listing brokerage, Rexig Realty Investment Group Ltd., could not be reached for comment by the time of publication.

Zoocasa agent Anthony Tomasone previously told Daily Hive that the house will likely garner quite a bit of interest, not only because of how great it looks but because its central location to Ossington and Queen Street West would make the rental units easy to find tenants for.

“Generally, flips like this in the Trinity-Bellwoods area tend to move relatively fast,” Tomasone said.

Toronto is no stranger to properties going well over asking, but with the low $1 list price of this house, once it sells, it might end up being one of the highest over asking properties yet.