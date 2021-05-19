5 luxurious Toronto rentals going for over $20,000 a month

If you’ve ever wondered how the other (extremely wealthy) half lives, these luxurious rentals that are currently on the market in Toronto can give you a sneak peek inside.

All priced at or above $20,000 per month — for context, that’s upwards of $240,000 per year in rent alone — these listings are the five most expensive rentals available in the city right now.

Outfitted with everything from private elevators to saunas to wood-panelled libraries with spiral staircases, it’s clear that anyone who is willing to shell out the big bucks on one of these luxurious Toronto rentals is going to be living pretty comfortably.

So whether you’re looking for a luxury rental or simply want to day dream about what it would be like to live in one, here are the five most expensive rentals available in Toronto right now.

4 bedrooms

5 bathrooms

Features: library, home theatre, wine cellar, sauna, infinity pool

3 bedrooms

3 bathrooms

5,000 sq ft

Features: private elevator, library, wet bar

3 bedrooms

5 bathrooms

3,750-3,999 sq ft

Features: two-storey penthouse, private elevator, private terrace with hot tub, wet bar, waterfront views

3 bedrooms

3 bathrooms

3,000-3,249 sq ft

Features: stone fireplace, wet bar, spacious walk-in closets