10 Ontario cities where you can still get a four-bedroom home under $500K

If you live anywhere near Toronto, you know that real estate prices are seeming more and more unattainable by the day. That’s why it’s always nice to have a reminder that there are still some Ontario cities out there where you can find a sizeable home for less than $500,000.

From the southern Windsor up to Sault Ste. Marie and beyond, you can easily find a four-bedroom house for way less than you’d pay for a cozy Toronto condo.

Below are 10 Ontario cities, each with just one example of a four-bedroom home that recently sold there for less than $500,000.

Chatham-Kent, Ontario

204 Forest Street

Sale price: $485,000

Sale date: May 3, 2021

four bedrooms

three bathrooms

1,500-2,000 sq ft

Sudbury, Ontario

2705 Royal Street South

Sale price: $492,705

Sale date: May 10, 2021

four bedrooms

two bathrooms

1,100-1,500 sq ft

Sarnia, Ontario

921 London Road

Sale price: $360,500

Sale date: April 1, 2021

four+two bedrooms

two bathrooms

Peterborough, Ontario

376 Rubidge Street

Sale price: $449,000

Sale date: May 17, 2021

four bedrooms

two bathrooms

1,100-1,500 sq ft

Windsor, Ontario

3988 Mount Royal Drive

Sale price: $430,000

Sale date: May 3, 2021

four+two bedrooms

two bathrooms

Sault Ste Marie, Ontario

57 Macmurray Avenue

Sale price: $496,500

Sale date: May 12

four+one bedrooms

three bathrooms

Belleville, Ontario

276 Haig Road

Sale price: $460,000

Sale date: April 7, 2021

four bedrooms

one bathroom

North Bay, Ontario

235-237 Lees Road

Sale price: $410,000

Sale date: April 28, 2021

four bedrooms

two bathrooms

1,500-2,000 sq ft

Cornwall, Ontario

1113 Stokes Drive

Sale price: $464,000

Sale date: April 29, 2021

three+one bedrooms

two bathrooms

1,500-2,000 sq ft

Napanee, Ontario

45 Isabella Street