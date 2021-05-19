10 Ontario cities where you can still get a four-bedroom home under $500K
May 19 2021, 2:13 pm
If you live anywhere near Toronto, you know that real estate prices are seeming more and more unattainable by the day. That’s why it’s always nice to have a reminder that there are still some Ontario cities out there where you can find a sizeable home for less than $500,000.
From the southern Windsor up to Sault Ste. Marie and beyond, you can easily find a four-bedroom house for way less than you’d pay for a cozy Toronto condo.
Below are 10 Ontario cities, each with just one example of a four-bedroom home that recently sold there for less than $500,000.
Chatham-Kent, Ontario
- Sale price: $485,000
- Sale date: May 3, 2021
- four bedrooms
- three bathrooms
- 1,500-2,000 sq ft
Sudbury, Ontario
- Sale price: $492,705
- Sale date: May 10, 2021
- four bedrooms
- two bathrooms
- 1,100-1,500 sq ft
Sarnia, Ontario
- Sale price: $360,500
- Sale date: April 1, 2021
- four+two bedrooms
- two bathrooms
Peterborough, Ontario
- Sale price: $449,000
- Sale date: May 17, 2021
- four bedrooms
- two bathrooms
- 1,100-1,500 sq ft
Windsor, Ontario
- Sale price: $430,000
- Sale date: May 3, 2021
- four+two bedrooms
- two bathrooms
Sault Ste Marie, Ontario
- Sale price: $496,500
- Sale date: May 12
- four+one bedrooms
- three bathrooms
Belleville, Ontario
- Sale price: $460,000
- Sale date: April 7, 2021
- four bedrooms
- one bathroom
North Bay, Ontario
- Sale price: $410,000
- Sale date: April 28, 2021
- four bedrooms
- two bathrooms
- 1,500-2,000 sq ft
Cornwall, Ontario
- Sale price: $464,000
- Sale date: April 29, 2021
- three+one bedrooms
- two bathrooms
- 1,500-2,000 sq ft
Napanee, Ontario
- Sale price: $380,000
- Sale date: April 12, 2021
- four bedrooms
- two bathrooms