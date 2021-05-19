Real EstateUrbanized

10 Ontario cities where you can still get a four-bedroom home under $500K

May 19 2021, 2:13 pm
Royal LePage NRC Realty Inc.

If you live anywhere near Toronto, you know that real estate prices are seeming more and more unattainable by the day. That’s why it’s always nice to have a reminder that there are still some Ontario cities out there where you can find a sizeable home for less than $500,000.

From the southern Windsor up to Sault Ste. Marie and beyond, you can easily find a four-bedroom house for way less than you’d pay for a cozy Toronto condo.

Below are 10 Ontario cities, each with just one example of a four-bedroom home that recently sold there for less than $500,000.

Chatham-Kent, Ontario

ontario house

Royal LePage NRC Realty Inc.

204 Forest Street

  • Sale price: $485,000
  • Sale date: May 3, 2021
  • four bedrooms
  • three bathrooms
  • 1,500-2,000 sq ft

Sudbury, Ontario

PG Direct Realty

2705 Royal Street South

  • Sale price: $492,705
  • Sale date: May 10, 2021
  • four bedrooms
  • two bathrooms
  • 1,100-1,500 sq ft

Sarnia, Ontario

ontario house

Royal LePage Key Realty

921 London Road

  • Sale price: $360,500
  • Sale date: April 1, 2021
  • four+two bedrooms
  • two bathrooms

Peterborough, Ontario

ICI Source Real Asset Services Inc.

376 Rubidge Street

  • Sale price: $449,000
  • Sale date: May 17, 2021
  • four bedrooms
  • two bathrooms
  • 1,100-1,500 sq ft

Windsor, Ontario

Royal LePage

3988 Mount Royal Drive

  • Sale price: $430,000
  • Sale date: May 3, 2021
  • four+two bedrooms
  • two bathrooms

Sault Ste Marie, Ontario

ontario house

Mulligan Realty Group

57 Macmurray Avenue

  • Sale price: $496,500
  • Sale date: May 12
  • four+one bedrooms
  • three bathrooms

 

Belleville, Ontario

276 Haig Road

  • Sale price: $460,000
  • Sale date: April 7, 2021
  • four bedrooms
  • one bathroom

North Bay, Ontario

ontario house

Realty Executives Local Group Inc.

235-237 Lees Road

  • Sale price: $410,000
  • Sale date: April 28, 2021
  • four bedrooms
  • two bathrooms
  • 1,500-2,000 sq ft

Cornwall, Ontario

Right at Home Realty

1113 Stokes Drive

  • Sale price: $464,000
  • Sale date: April 29, 2021
  • three+one bedrooms
  • two bathrooms
  • 1,500-2,000 sq ft

Napanee, Ontario

ontario house

K B Realty Inc.

45 Isabella Street

  • Sale price: $380,000
  • Sale date: April 12, 2021
  • four bedrooms
  • two bathrooms

