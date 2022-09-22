In what has been a week of senseless violence in the city, a 17-year-old boy has become the latest shooting victim in Toronto.

Police have confirmed the identity of Wednesday’s shooting as Zaybion Lawrence, 17, of Toronto.

At approximately 3:43 pm on Wednesday, police responded to a call of a shooting at Gilder Drive and Eglinton Avenue East. Officers who arrived at the scene located a boy with gunshot wounds who was rushed to hospital by paramedics in life-threatening condition.

Lawrence succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Homicide and Missing Persons units are now investigating. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.