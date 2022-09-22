Toronto son charged with murder in deaths of his parents

A 28-year-old Toronto man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder after allegedly stabbing his parents to death.

At 1:04 am Wednesday, police responded to a call of a stabbing at 27 Bergamot Avenue, where they found a man and a woman deceased in an apartment.

Another man was found near the scene with stab wounds, and was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to a statement by police, the victims have been identified as married couple Colin Henry, 68, and Veronica Henry, 67.

Police identified the suspect as Alpha Henry, 28, the son of the two homicide victims.

Henry was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder after attending a video hearing at Toronto West Courts on Wednesday afternoon.