Ontario is finally removing these highway tolls next month

Great news for drivers: the Ontario government is permanently removing tolls starting April 5.

This cost-cutting measure will apply to Highways 412 and 418 located east of Toronto. They connect Highway 401 to Highway 407 and are currently the only tolled north-south highways in Ontario.

“We have heard the people of Durham loud and clear and we agree that the tolls imposed on Highways 412 and 418 by the previous government are wrong and unfair,” said Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario in a press release. “That’s why we are removing the tolls on these highways so that people and businesses have more travel options and hard-earned money in their pockets.”

The move will also help relieve congestion on local roads in the region and reduce costs for local businesses. It also gives residents the opportunity to drive around more freely.

These changes, however, don’t apply to toll rates on the privately owned and operated 407 ETR.

MPP for Pickering-Uxbridge Peter Bethlenfalvy said that tolls placed a financial burden on drivers and families in the Durham region.

“By delivering on our commitment to remove these tolls, our government is fighting gridlock, while supporting families,” he said.

The timing couldn’t be better, with gas prices continuing to climb in Toronto.