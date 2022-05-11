6 local Scarborough cafes to satisfy your caffeine fix

Looking for a local spot to satisfy your caffeine fix in Scarborough? Don’t worry – we’ve got you covered.

Scarborough is full of different cuisines from all over the world. This still rings true even with caffeine.

Check out this list of some of the best local cafes in Scarborough.

Coffee Creek Co.

This local coffee shop is located in the plaza of Highland Creek, in between the University of Toronto Scarborough Campus (UTSC), just five minutes away from Lake Ontario at Port Union. Perfect spot to pick up a coffee or iced tea before heading to a beach day or class.

Address: 370 Old Kingston Road, Scarborough

Phone: (416) 460-5183

Instagram | Website

Chachi Chai Bar

At Chachi Chai Bar, the East and West fuse together, offering you a wide delicious variety of traditional Indian and Pakistani flavours. This Chai Bar serves premium locally roasted organic coffee and authentic handcrafted chai, along with some sandwiches, desserts and traditional snacks.

Address: D-101, 69 Lebovic Avenue, Scarborough

Phone: (416) 752-8787

Instagram | Website | Facebook

The Birchcliff

If you’re by the Scarborough Bluffs, you might as well stop by the Birchcliff for some coffee. This local coffee shop serves coffee, pastry, and other eats (and hot chocolate bombs!). They open up the ice cream bar with different flavours of ice cream and sorbets during the summer.

Address: 1680 Kingston Road, Scarborough

Phone: (416) 690-6040

Instagram | Facebook

Marathon Donuts & Coffee

Try Marathon’s award-winning Hong-Kong style milk tea! This coffee shop is a must-visit in

Scarborough offers American and traditional Hong-Kong cafe breakfast, eats, and coffee.

Address: 3300 Midland Avenue, Unit 32, Scarborough

Phone: (416) 299-9511

Instagram | Website | Facebook

Cafe Wanoka

Cafe Wanoka is a Japanese coffee shop with a range of different caffeine options – from tea to coffee and also specializes in Japanese-influenced iced and hot drinks. Wanoka also serves traditional homemade Japanese eats like omurice and pastries.

Address: 2101 Brimley Road, Unit #111, Scarborough

Phone: (416) 967-4653

Instagram | Website

El Layali Shaerke Coffeehouse

This is a traditional Egyptian Coffee shop, meaning it’s coffee with a twist (specifically – shisha). If you’re yearning for an authentic North Africa or the Middle East shisha/coffee shop experience, this is the spot to check out.

Address: 1883 Lawrence Avenue East, Scarborough

Phone: (416) 792-6334

Website