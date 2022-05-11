6 local Scarborough cafes to satisfy your caffeine fix
Looking for a local spot to satisfy your caffeine fix in Scarborough? Don’t worry – we’ve got you covered.
Scarborough is full of different cuisines from all over the world. This still rings true even with caffeine.
Check out this list of some of the best local cafes in Scarborough.
Coffee Creek Co.
This local coffee shop is located in the plaza of Highland Creek, in between the University of Toronto Scarborough Campus (UTSC), just five minutes away from Lake Ontario at Port Union. Perfect spot to pick up a coffee or iced tea before heading to a beach day or class.
Address: 370 Old Kingston Road, Scarborough
Phone: (416) 460-5183
Chachi Chai Bar
At Chachi Chai Bar, the East and West fuse together, offering you a wide delicious variety of traditional Indian and Pakistani flavours. This Chai Bar serves premium locally roasted organic coffee and authentic handcrafted chai, along with some sandwiches, desserts and traditional snacks.
Address: D-101, 69 Lebovic Avenue, Scarborough
Phone: (416) 752-8787
Instagram | Website | Facebook
The Birchcliff
If you’re by the Scarborough Bluffs, you might as well stop by the Birchcliff for some coffee. This local coffee shop serves coffee, pastry, and other eats (and hot chocolate bombs!). They open up the ice cream bar with different flavours of ice cream and sorbets during the summer.
Address: 1680 Kingston Road, Scarborough
Phone: (416) 690-6040
Instagram | Facebook
Marathon Donuts & Coffee
Try Marathon’s award-winning Hong-Kong style milk tea! This coffee shop is a must-visit in
Scarborough offers American and traditional Hong-Kong cafe breakfast, eats, and coffee.
Address: 3300 Midland Avenue, Unit 32, Scarborough
Phone: (416) 299-9511
Instagram | Website | Facebook
Cafe Wanoka
Cafe Wanoka is a Japanese coffee shop with a range of different caffeine options – from tea to coffee and also specializes in Japanese-influenced iced and hot drinks. Wanoka also serves traditional homemade Japanese eats like omurice and pastries.
Address: 2101 Brimley Road, Unit #111, Scarborough
Phone: (416) 967-4653
Instagram | Website
El Layali Shaerke Coffeehouse
This is a traditional Egyptian Coffee shop, meaning it’s coffee with a twist (specifically – shisha). If you’re yearning for an authentic North Africa or the Middle East shisha/coffee shop experience, this is the spot to check out.
Address: 1883 Lawrence Avenue East, Scarborough
Phone: (416) 792-6334
Website