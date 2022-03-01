Ontario restaurants will no longer require vaccine certificates

Ontario restaurants and bars will no longer require proof of vaccination starting Tuesday as the province lifts nearly all of its COVID-19 restrictions.

As of March 1, the province will eliminate vaccine requirements in non-essential settings, which means restaurants, bars, and nightclubs will not ask patrons for proof.

Businesses can keep a vaccine certificate program in place if they choose to do so, but Ontario will not enforce it.

The province’s three-step plan required each step to be enacted for a period of at least 21 days; however, the process was sped up in early February.

As for the use of masks, its mandate will still be in place. Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, said that masking guidelines are currently under review and could be lifted in the next few weeks.