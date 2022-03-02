5 Toronto restaurants that closed their doors for good last month
Mar 2 2022, 5:09 pm
With indoor dining in full swing and Ontario acting quickly to remove COVID-19 mandates, several Toronto restaurants have closed in the last few weeks.
Many factors, including the number of lockdowns and financial strains, have made a handful of restaurants permanently close since the beginning of the year.
Here are just a few of the many Toronto restaurants that have shuttered:
La Nectarine
As of February 4.
Address: 1588 Dupont Street
Randy’s Patties
As of February 26.
Address: 1569 Eglinton Avenue West
Roux
As of February 20.
Address: 2790 Dundas Street West
Uncle Mikey’s
Announced on February 11.
Address: 1597 Dundas Street West
Sushi Kira
As of February 19.
Address: 67 Roncesvalles Avenue