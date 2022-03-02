5 Toronto restaurants that closed their doors for good last month

With indoor dining in full swing and Ontario acting quickly to remove COVID-19 mandates, several Toronto restaurants have closed in the last few weeks.

Many factors, including the number of lockdowns and financial strains, have made a handful of restaurants permanently close since the beginning of the year.

Here are just a few of the many Toronto restaurants that have shuttered:

As of February 4.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Adjey (@lanectarine_to)

Address: 1588 Dupont Street

As of February 26.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randy’s Take Out – Since 1979 (@randyspatties)

Address: 1569 Eglinton Avenue West

As of February 20.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROUX (@rouxtoronto)

Address: 2790 Dundas Street West

Announced on February 11.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uncle Mikey’s 마이키 삼촌의 (@unclemikeysinc)

Address: 1597 Dundas Street West

As of February 19.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushi Kira (@sushikira_toronto)

Address: 67 Roncesvalles Avenue

