5 Toronto restaurants that closed their doors for good last month

Karen Doradea
Mar 2 2022, 5:09 pm
@sushikira_toronto/Instagram

With indoor dining in full swing and Ontario acting quickly to remove COVID-19 mandates, several Toronto restaurants have closed in the last few weeks.

Many factors, including the number of lockdowns and financial strains, have made a handful of restaurants permanently close since the beginning of the year.

Here are just a few of the many Toronto restaurants that have shuttered:

La Nectarine

As of February 4.

 

Address: 1588 Dupont Street

Instagram

Randy’s Patties

As of February 26.

Address: 1569 Eglinton Avenue West

Instagram

Roux

As of February 20.

 

Address: 2790 Dundas Street West

Instagram

Uncle Mikey’s

Announced on February 11.

Address: 1597 Dundas Street West

Instagram

Sushi Kira

As of February 19.

 

Address: 67 Roncesvalles Avenue

Instagram

