8 Toronto restaurants offering Christmas dinner this holiday season

Many Toronto restaurants are offering delicious festive meals and drinks to-go for the holidays to make this season more joyous. And cooking your own Christmas dinner may seem enjoyable and totally worth the work, until you have to clean up.

So we’ve curated a bunch of spots in the city that are hoping to make your life a little bit easier by offering Christmas food packages to-go.

Now, the hardest part is picking the best option.

Here are some Toronto locations that are ready to keep you fed this holiday season.

Our favourite build-it-yourself furniture giant is once again hosting its Swedish-style Christmas feasts this year, otherwise known as Julbord. Taking place at IKEA Etobicoke, North York and Vaughan from 5 pm to 8 pm on December 15. Tickets can be purchased in-store only, at the cash desk in the Swedish Restaurant or Swedish Food Market. Please note all local public health regulations for indoor dining will apply.

Address: 1475 The Queensway, 15 Provost Drive and 200 Interchange Way

Hours: December 15 from 5 pm to 8 pm

Celebrate the holiday season with the Four Seasons Hotel’s Turkey Festive Feast. Priced at $295, the feast serves five to six people. It features an extensive list of menu items like a Herb Butter Slow-Roasted Turkey, Rosemary Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Citrus Cranberry Sauce, and so much more. It’s available from December 24 to 31 to be picked up between noon and 5 pm. All orders must be placed 48 hours in advance.

Address: 60 Yorkville Avenue

Hours: December 24 to 31 to be picked up between noon and 5 pm

Looking for something grand to celebrate Christmas? Fairmont Royal York’s REIGN is serving festive meals to-go starting at $275 plus tax. You can choose from either turkey or ham for four to eight people in your household. With a bunch of sides included, this offer is available for pick-up on December 24 and 25, but you must place your order by December 22. From each order, $5 will be donated to Make-A-Wish Canada.

Address: Pick up at Piper Street, behind the hotel 100 Front Street West

Hours: Order by noon on December 22, pick-up times from 11 am to 4 pm

TOCA at The Ritz-Carlton is offering takeout meals for two to four people or six to eight guests. Dinner packages start at $325 for smaller groups and $450 for the larger option. Pick-ups must be made between 2 pm and 5 pm from December 24 to 25.

If you want a dine-in experience, join TOCA for its Vigilia di Natale a Toca on December 24 and Natale a Toca on December 25 for $195 per person. They’re also hosting a holiday brunch on Christmas Day. Book your spot ASAP here.

Address: 181 Wellington Street

Hours: Pick-up for take out orders on December 24 to 25, 2 pm and 5 pm.

If you’re looking for somewhere to dine, REIGN is hosting a festive three-course menu from December 17 to 26. They are booked on Christmas Eve however. The menu includes delicious eats like a Half Cornish Hen, Potato Gnocchi, fresh salads, and for dessert a Bailey’s Hot Chocolate or cranberry white chocolate mousse. Reservations can be made online.

Address: 100 Front Street West

Hours: Dinner hours are between 5 pm and 10 pm

Dine and enjoy a three-course Prix-Fixe experience at Café Boulud on December 24 or 25. The menu is priced at $110 per person. For the full menu, click here. Make sure to book your spot before it’s too late. Address: 60 Yorkville Avenue

Hours: December 24 or 25 from 5:30 pm to 10 pm and 11:30 am to 10:30 pm, respectively

Festivus is back this holiday season at The Drake. Reserve your spot for this special Christmas dinner special. They offer a turkey menu and vegetarian menu starting at $45 per person. The dinner is available on December 24 from 5 pm to 10 pm and December 25 from 2 pm to 10 pm.

Address: The Drake Hotel – 1150 Queen Street West

Hours: December 24 from 5 pm to 10 pm and December 25 from 2 pm to 10 pm

Join Old Mill for there extravagant Christmas dinner. This two-hour dining experience will be set in their historic dining room on December 24, 26, and January 1. On Christmas Day, guests will be seated in both the Historic Dining Room and Grand Brûlé Ballroom. The experience is available for brunch, lunch and dinner buffets. Book your table here.

Address: 21 Old Mill Road, Chapel entrance

Hours: Select hours on December 24, 25, 26 and January 1