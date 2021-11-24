Kettlemans Bagel has a super festive bagel combination for the holidays

Kettlemans Bagel has come up with a creative and festive bagel combination that’ll make your breakfast that much better this holiday season.

Behold! The Peppermint-flavoured bagel with gingerbread spread.

From November 29 to December 31, bagel fanatics can bite into a red and green twisted Peppermint Bagel with a mouthwatering gingerbread spread. Talk about a holiday feast!

The Gingerbread Spread is made using traditional cream cheese with added notes of ginger, cinnamon, brown sugar, and nutmeg.

The unique combination is available at all Kettlemans Bagel locations for this holiday season.

You might also like: Kettlemans Bagel to open two more locations in the Toronto area

Kettlemans Bagel to open a second Toronto location this year

This fried chicken bagel sandwich includes a sweet cookie spread

It has been over a year since Kettlemans Bagel opened its first Toronto location. It’s been a popular spot for bagel lovers, and the company plans to open more locations in the city and two others in the GTA.

Kettlemans Bagel has also teamed up with Tokyo Fried Chicken for its Biscoff Bagel Sandwich, a fusion of Chef Jordan’s signature Nashville Hot Fried Chicken thigh, deli cream cheese, and a sweet Biscoff cookie spread.

The possibilities are endless when it comes to Kettlemans Bagel.