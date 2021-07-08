These Toronto rentals all have basketball courts in the building

Any Toronto basketball enthusiast likely knows where all the best courts in the city are and exactly how to get there. But how much better would it be if you didn’t have to leave your building to shoot some hoops?

Well, there’s some good news for those die-hard basketball players — Toronto has a number of buildings equipped with their very own private basketball courts. Some have them indoors inside of gyms while others are on the roof, so you can take in some city views while working on your jump shot.

And who knows, if you practice enough you might be the missing ingredient the Raptors need to bring home a win again next season.

Although residential buildings largely still have common amenity areas closed, with the province moving towards opening, they should become available for use soon.

So if you’re looking to play ball every day, below are five basketball-court-equipped buildings in Toronto that have rentals available, rounded up courtesy of Rentals.ca.

Four units available

Studios to two-bedrooms

$1,583-$2,200 per month

Five units available

One- to two-bedrooms

$1,600-$2,500 per month

Two units available

Two-bedrooms

$2,110-$2,490 per month

Four units available

One-bedrooms

$1,900-$2,000 per month