Real EstateToronto HomesUrbanized

These Toronto rentals all have basketball courts in the building

Laura Hanrahan
Laura Hanrahan
|
Jul 8 2021, 2:03 pm
These Toronto rentals all have basketball courts in the building
Courtesy of Rentals.ca

Any Toronto basketball enthusiast likely knows where all the best courts in the city are and exactly how to get there. But how much better would it be if you didn’t have to leave your building to shoot some hoops?

Well, there’s some good news for those die-hard basketball players — Toronto has a number of buildings equipped with their very own private basketball courts. Some have them indoors inside of gyms while others are on the roof, so you can take in some city views while working on your jump shot.

And who knows, if you practice enough you might be the missing ingredient the Raptors need to bring home a win again next season.

Although residential buildings largely still have common amenity areas closed, with the province moving towards opening, they should become available for use soon.

So if you’re looking to play ball every day, below are five basketball-court-equipped buildings in Toronto that have rentals available, rounded up courtesy of Rentals.ca.

15 Dundonald Street

toronto basketball courts

Courtesy of Rentals.ca

  • Four units available
  • Studios to two-bedrooms
  • $1,583-$2,200 per month

816 Landsdowne Avenue

Courtesy of Rentals.ca

  • Five units available
  • One- to two-bedrooms
  • $1,600-$2,500 per month

165 La Rose Avenue

toronto basketball courts

Courtesy of Rentals.ca

  • Two units available
  • Two-bedrooms
  • $2,110-$2,490 per month

 

381 Front Street West

Courtesy of Rentals.ca

  • Four units available
  • One-bedrooms
  • $1,900-$2,000 per month

313 Richmond Street East

toronto basketball courts

Courtesy of Rentals.ca

  • Four units available
  • One-bedrooms
  • $1,695-$2,399

Laura HanrahanLaura Hanrahan
+ Real Estate
+ Toronto Homes
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT