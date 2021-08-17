All the new stores and restaurants opening soon at Yorkdale

Nine new stores and restaurants are opening at Toronto’s Yorkdale mall this year, including the first Canadian outposts for certain brands.

Alexander McQueen and Celine will both be opening their first Canadian standalone boutiques at the mall.

Athleta, Gap’s athleisure brand, is also opening its first physical store in Canada at Yorkdale.

A new 24,000 square foot Nike flagship store is coming, and so is a RayBan boutique.

Beauty retailers Aesop and Jo Malone are also coming to the mall.

Two new restaurants are also scheduled to open this fall. Konjiki Ramen is adding its fourth Toronto location at Yorkdale, and Richmond Hill’s Yu Seafood opened a second location at Yorkdale on August 4.

The mall also says luxury stores Burberry, David Yurman, and Raffi will complete their renovations this fall to welcome more shoppers.