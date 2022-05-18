GoodGood to open two more all-day cafes in Toronto next week

Toronto is boomin’ with coffee shops and it looks like two more are opening up next week as part of this local chain’s expansion in the city.

GoodGood has announced it will open two new all-day cafés at 410 Adelaide Street West and 709 Queen Street West, on May 26.

It has a bunch of goodies and giveaways planned for its opening weekend from local brands like Unholy Donuts, General Assembly Pizza, and Honey’s Ice Cream.

On May 26, GoodGood will hand out free cafe drinks and Unholy Donuts, on May 27 it’s all about pizza thanks to General Assembly. A slice is free with any in-store purchase after 12 pm.

On May 29, customers can get 50% off select beer and wine, including a free pint of Honey’s Bubble Gum ice cream with an in-store purchase after 12 pm.

“The King West location will open next door to where we previously operated our pop-up location,” said Kris Linney, GoodGood’s co-founder, to Daily Hive.

“The support from the St. Clair W and St. Lawrence communities has been pivotal in fueling GoodGood’s expansion across Toronto. The demand for innovative products made by local makers continues to rise and we are committed to building unique spaces where communities can gather to discover and share their favourite makers.”

GoodGood offers locally curated coffee, beverages, snacks, and everyday essentials in-store and for same-day delivery.