Save up to 65% on luxury brands at Toronto Premium Outlets this fall

Who doesn’t love a good sale?
To celebrate the upcoming fall season, Toronto Premium Outlets is offering savings of up to 65% starting September 2.
Located at 13850 Steeles Avenue West in Halton Hills, Ontario’s biggest open-air outlet is holding celebratory deals and special activations shoppers won’t want to miss.
An impressive selection of retail brands will be participating in the sale, including Balenciaga, Jimmy Choo, Versace, Stuart Weitzman, Aritzia, Polo Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Tory Burch, and Kate Spade New York, among others.
Additionally, a floral pop-up by Fleurs de Villes will be on site for photo opportunities, featuring “botanically-inspired elements of the season and Chinese culture.”
They’re calling it the Mid-Autumn Festival.
If you were looking to splurge on a big purchase this fall, you may as well take a gander at this sale in September.
Toronto Premium Outlets Mid-Autumn Festival
Where: 13850 Steeles Avenue West, Halton Hills
When: September 2 to 11
Website: Toronto Premium Outlets