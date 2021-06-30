Toronto pools expand to full summer operating hours

The City of Toronto’s public pools are officially open for regular summer hours starting Wednesday.

The pools opened with reduced hours in early June, but starting Wednesday they’ll extend their hours to welcome swimmers from 10:30 am to 8 pm.

According to a news release from the City, lane swimming will be from 10:30 am to noon, and leisure swim will be from noon until 8 pm.

“I’m delighted to announce all City outdoor pools have expanded to full hours of operation just in time for the conclusion of the school year,” Mayor John Tory said in a news release.

Outdoor pools are also increasing their capacity to 50% of fire code occupancy starting July 1 following updated guidance from the Lifesaving Society.

According to the City, the increased capacity will allow for more flexibility and open up walk-in spaces at some locations.

During the pandemic, swim times must be reserved in advance online. Blocks of new spots for the week ahead are released every Thursday at 8 am.

The outdoor pools are free to use and will be open until the end of Labour Day weekend.