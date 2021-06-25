Toronto is getting a brand new aquatics and community centre

Swimmers of Toronto can rejoice because the city is getting a brand new aquatics and community centre.

Located in Davisville on the site of the under-construction Davisville Junior Public and Spectrum Alternative Senior School, the new three-storey centre will have not one, but two, indoor pools.

One of the pools is set to be a six-lane, 25-metre pool, while the other will be a leisure/tot pool.

Several multi-purpose rooms for community use are also included in the plans, and an active roof with a BBQ area, multi-purpose lawn, and exercise equipment. Wi-Fi will be accessible throughout the building, and there will be gender-neutral washrooms and change rooms available.

I’m delighted to announce that we are moving forward with a new Davisville Community & Aquatic Centre for our midtown community! We want to hear from your feedback as we design our new community hub together: https://t.co/EErA02Lr17 — Josh Matlow (@JoshMatlow) June 25, 2021

With sustainability in mind, the building also has a target of net-zero energy.

The main entrance to the aquatics centre will be off of Davisville Avenue, and there will be an underground connection to the new public school via the underground parking lot. According to the City, the school will have access to the facility’s pools.

The project is currently undergoing community design consultations, with construction expected to begin in the Fall of 2022, after the Davisville Junior Public School is complete. Construction on the Toronto aquatics centre will wrap up in Fall 2024.