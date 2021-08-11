Extended hours coming to select Toronto pools due to the heat warning

The City of Toronto announced its extending hours at several outdoor pools to help residents cool off from the sweltering temperatures the region is experiencing.

Seven outdoor pools will stay open until 11:45 pm today until Environment Canada cancels its heat warning.

Here they are:

Alex Duff Pool, 779 Crawford St.

Giovanni Caboto Pool, 1369 St. Clair Ave. W.

McGregor Park, 2231 Lawrence Ave. E.

Monarch Park, 115 Felstead Ave.

Parkway Forest, 55 Forest Manor Rd.

Smithfield Park, 175 Mount Olive Dr.

Sunnyside Park/Gus Ryder Pool, 1755 Lake Shore Blvd. W.

This is the first time this summer pools have had extended hours due to high temperatures.

Access to the pools will be walk-in only from 8 pm to 11:45 pm — online reservations will not be available. Capacity is reduced because of COVID-19, and patrons may have to wait in line if a pool is already at capacity when they arrive.

As always, Toronto’s outdoor pools are completely free to use.