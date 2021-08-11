Environment Canada issues heat warning for Toronto

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Toronto as Wednesday and Thursday bring hot and humid weather to the city.

Daytime highs are forecast to reach the high twenties or low thirties, but it will feel close to 40°C with the humidex, the weather agency said in a statement.

Nighttime will provide little relief from the heat, as temperatures are to stay above 20°C.

The City of Toronto is opening several Emergency Cooling Centres at 11 am on Wednesday, where people can rest in an air-conditioned place and access water.

The cooling centres are open daily during heat warnings until 7 pm, except Metro Hall, which is open 24 hours:

East York Civic Centre – 850 Coxwell Avenue

Etobicoke Civic Centre – 399 The West Mall

Metro Hall – 55 John Street

North York Civic Centre – 5100 Yonge Street

Domenico Di Luca Community Centre – 25 Stanley Road

Don Montgomery Community Centre – 2467 Eglinton Avenue

Masaryk-Cowan Community Recreation Centre, 220 Cowan Avenue

The City also reminded residents that outdoor pools are always free for use. Daily Hive has created a map to help find the closest outdoor pool.

Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are risks during hot weather. Signs of heat-related illness include swelling, rash, cramps, and fainting.

Environment Canada advises residents to drink plenty of water and schedule physical activity during the coolest part of the day.

Pet owners and parents are also reminded never to leave children or animals in parked cars.