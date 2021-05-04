Toronto police lay 221 pandemic-related charges for weekend parties

Toronto police laid 221 charges over the weekend after catching people breaking COVID-19 public health restrictions to party.

The force has now laid nearly 500 charges since beginning its dedicated COVID-19 enforcement last week.

Most of the charges stemmed from forbidden indoor parties at short-term rentals and restaurants that are supposed to be closed during the Stay-at-Home order, Toronto police said in a news release.

“The pandemic presents both public health and public safety risks,” Inspector Matt Moyer said. “We have an enforcement team in every Division across the city and officers are dispersing large gatherings daily and laying charges against those who are ignoring the emergency order.”

Gatherings with anyone outside one’s household, even outdoors, are currently prohibited under Ontario’s Stay-at-Home order.

Chief James Ramer asked Torontonians to continue staying home and staying safe.