Ontario's daily COVID-19 cases below 3,000 for first time in a month

Ontario reported 2,791 new COVID-19 cases and 25 more deaths Tuesday.

This is the first time in a month the tally has been below 3,000. The last time was April 5.

Earlier this week, Monday had 3,436 cases, Sunday had 3,732, Saturday had 3,369, Friday had 3,947, Thursday had 3,871, and Wednesday had 3,480.

Of the latest cases, 931 are in Toronto, 653 are in Peel, and 275 are in York Region.

There are currently 2,167 people in Ontario’s hospitals with COVID-19, including 886 in ICU.

The province has administered approximately 5.5 million doses of vaccine, according to Health Minister Christine Elliott.

As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 5,467,120 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) May 4, 2021

The Ministry of Education has a press conference scheduled for Tuesday where officials will detail plans for the 2021-22 school year beginning in September.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce will be joined by Katherine Hay, president and CEO of Kids Help Phone, during the announcement.

Schools across Ontario are currently closed indefinitely in an effort to reign in COVID-19 spread. Students are learning remotely during the province’s third wave of infection.

Ontario has seen 476,692 COVID-19 cases and 8,143 deaths since the start of the pandemic.