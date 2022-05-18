News

TikTok video shows chaos at Toronto Pearson baggage claim

Brooke Taylor
Brooke Taylor
|
May 18 2022, 2:23 pm
TikTok video shows chaos at Toronto Pearson baggage claim
@tano0069/TikTok

Travel delays in recent weeks have plagued Toronto Pearson, and now there appears to be chaos in the baggage claim.

TikTok videos shared earlier this week show tons of bags piled up at Toronto Pearson’s Terminal 3 baggage claim.

The videos, shared by user @tano0069, depict his arrival at Toronto Pearson’s baggage claim. In between and on the baggage carousels, bags can be seen clogging up the conveyor belt.

@tano0069Arriving in YYZ! It’s crazy!!♬ original sound – Life is amazing

The Greater Toronto Airport Authority, which operates Toronto Pearson, told Daily Hive in an email that airlines and their hired on-the-ground handlers are responsible for unloading luggage from planes.

“Baggage handling, including removing from aircraft, putting into the baggage system and the rate at which bags are put onto a baggage carousel, is the responsibility of the airline and their contracted ground handling company,” a spokesperson said.

They added that in the event of a backlog, like the one shown in the TikTok videos, they work with airlines to move luggage off of the carousels to free them up for other flights.

The TikTok video isn’t the only example of major backlog at baggage claim. A Twitter user shared a video of what it was like going through on May 9.

Passengers have taken to Twitter to talk about baggage delays with some saying they’ve waited nearly two hours for their luggage.

Last week, business leaders in Toronto called upon the federal government to lift the remaining COVID-19 travel restrictions in an effort to speed up wait times at the airport. They said that the delays passengers are facing could deter people from coming back, which would negatively impact Toronto’s economic recovery.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Brooke TaylorBrooke Taylor
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.