Toronto Pearson is asking passengers to arrive early after security delays

Passengers at Toronto Pearson were faced with long lines and lots of waiting on Monday as lines to get through security stretched far.

Today, the airport is reminding passengers to arrive early and exercise patience. With more and more people packing their bags and heading to the airport, it’s no surprise there are long lines at security.

The Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) is reminding passengers to arrive well in advance of departing flights.

“CATSA encourages all passengers to arrive at their departing airport well in advance of their flight. Many airlines advise passengers to arrive two hours in advance for domestic flights and three hours in advance for US and international flights,” an alert on CATSA reads.

The Greater Toronto Airport Authority (GTAA) is also reminding passengers to arrive with plenty of time before their flights.

“We have been working with our partners at CATSA to manage the flow of passengers as best as possible. Passengers flying from Pearson are asked to arrive early and check their flight status with their airline or on our website prior to leaving for the airport,” a GTAA spokesperson told Daily Hive.

It would appear that security lines today are moving quite a bit faster than Monday. According to the CATSA, lines are between five and 10 minutes long.

The GTAA is also reminding travellers to be patient and kind to airport employees.

“We’d like to remind passengers that employees in the terminals are doing their best to get them on their way. We kindly ask passengers to treat employees with respect,” a spokesperson said.