Not that most of us need an excuse to shop but Toronto Premium Outlets is celebrating National Outlet Shopping Day with some amazing deals.

You can be sure that your summer look is on point because the deals will be taking place all weekend from June 11 to 12. Expect major discounts and surprise offers at the mall, which features over 130 stores.

Chances are you probably don’t need new shoes but Adidas is giving away a free gift for adiClub members who spend over $50 so who can say no? There’s also a buy one, get one for 50% off at GEOX and you can pair your new sneakers with trendy streetwear at Broadway Fashion where items are 50% off.

Movado watches can be found for 70% off (with an extra 20%), and Max Mara is also offering 70% off its fall/winter collection and a 20% discount on the spring/summer collection.

If you’re looking for fancy footwear, Jimmy Choo is offering 15% off if you spend $500 and Polo Ralph Lauren is also giving customers 15% with every purchase of $100 or more.

Going on holiday this summer? Then don’t forget to stop at Samsonite where you can find suitcases for 30% off.

Toronto Premium Outlets also featurse stores like Balenciaga, Burberry, Club Monaco, DKNY, Gucci, Kate Spade, Levi’s, lululemon, Marc Jacobs, Prada, and more.

Download the online offer guide here and present it at the time of purchase.

Happy shopping!

National Outlet Shopping Day

When: June 11 to 12

Time: Saturday 9:30 am to 9 pm, Sunday 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Toronto Premium Outlets, 13850 Steeles Avenue West, Halton Hills