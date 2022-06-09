Some of the ROM’s galleries will be free this summer

The Royal Ontario Museum is making a portion of its galleries free for the summer.

Through the end of September, the ROM’s main floor galleries and programs will be free of charge. The space includes the East Asia galleries, First People’s Art and Culture, and pandemic galleries.

“Our goal today is to welcome the people of Ontario back to culture. Museums are for everyone, and everyone should experience museums,” said Josh Basseches, Director and CEO of the ROM.

“For a museum to be relevant, it can’t be static.”

A pop-up coffee bar has been set up on the main floor, and free live performances and programming will be on throughout the summer.

“Over lunches and afternoon breaks, visit us to sip coffee, hear music, and experience our main floor galleries for free,” Basseches said.

“We are encoring as many Canadians as possible to visit ROM and connect with culture this summer.”

The ROM is open from 10 am to 5:30 pm, Tuesday through Sunday.