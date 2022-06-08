Purple love: enjoy a picnic and yoga at this beautiful lavender farm outside Toronto
If you’re looking for a getaway from the city, this lavender farm is the perfect place for a day trip.
Located in Mono, Ontario, Avalon Lavender Farm is a first-generation farm that grows 30,000 lavender plants and seven different varieties. Learn about different types of plants by taking a self-guided tour with easy-to-read signs dotted around the area.
The farm is set to open on Saturday, June 18, just in time for International Picnic Day. So bring your own snacks and a blanket because there are loads of picturesque picnic spots.
If you want to take a bit of the experience home with you, for an additional fee, you can even pick your own lavender.
There’s a restored 1891 heritage barn where you can see how lavender is dried. They even have a shop filled with their own items as well as products by local artisans.
Avalon also has an apiary with 350,000 honey bees, and it’s home to several hens, two horses named KitKat and Logan, as well as two ponies named Captain Crunch and Spirit.
They also host yoga classes throughout the season so you can unwind, and breathe in that gorgeous lavender scent as you watch the sun set.
Avalon Lavender Farm
When: June 18 until September
Where: 347036 Mono Centre Road, Mono
Price: $14, additional $10 to cut your own lavender