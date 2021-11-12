7 outdoor winter experiences to check out in Ontario

The weather outside might be frightful, but there are so many ways to embrace the cold and have some fun outdoors during the chillier months in Ontario.

Our beautiful province is home to a plethora of adventurous winter activities, some of which have already opened for the season.

Here are seven ways to make the most out of winter in Ontario.

Note: Be sure to review each activity’s COVID-19 protocols before you head out.

For an adventurous outing, these helicopter tours offer awe-inspiring views of the Niagara Region in all its winter glory. The tour takes you soaring above the falls, making for unforgettable memories.

Where: 3731 Victoria Avenue, Niagara Falls

Status: Open now

Experience the thrill of climbing 100 feet of breathtaking chandelier ice as it clings to the granite cliffs of Muskoka’s forests. The area is a hot spot for ice climbing in Ontario, and Liv Outside Adventures offers programs for beginners and intermediate climbers alike.

Where: 271 Ecclestone Drive, Bracebridge

Status: Opens February 5, 2022

This winter oasis is complete with cross-country skiing, snowshoeing trails, and snow tubing. The most incredible part, though, is the 1.3 km skating trail that winds through a snow-covered evergreen forest — it’s truly a winter wonderland.

Where: 451 Arrowhead Park Road, Huntsville

Status: Opens in January

From the baths to the massages to the forest setting, the Scandinavian Spa is the ultimate place to relax and unwind. In the winter, guests can soak in the outdoor baths and watch skiers at the Blue Mountain Resort glide down the slopes.

Where: 152 Grey County Rd 21, The Blue Mountains

Status: Open now

With more than a dozen chutes over 10 stories high, Snow Valley offers the best snow tubing terrain in Ontario. The thrilling activity can be done by anyone, no experience is required.

Where: 2632 Vespra Valley Road, Minesing

Status: Opens in December

With more than three million sparkling lights and over 75 dazzling displays, the OPG Winter Festival of Lights will transform Niagara Falls into a twinkling wonderland. This year’s festival will also feature live entertainment.

Where: Throughout Niagara Falls

Status: Opens November 13

Scenic Caves Nordic Centre is a spectacular winter playground situated within the Niagara Escarpment, a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve. Glide through a 27 km trail network on cross country skis or snowshoe along 12 km of trails to a breathtaking suspension bridge.

Where: 260 Scenic Caves Road, The Blue Mountains

Status: Open, but winter activities will begin once there is sufficient snow.