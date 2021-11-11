Here's how to rent one of Ontario Place's fire pits

Desperate for a cozy evening beside a roaring fire, but don’t have a fireplace? Ontario Place has you covered.

The iconic waterfront location has four outdoor fire pits available to rent and up to 24 friends — here’s how.

The Trillium Park fire pit is located within its namesake park and includes seating on large rocks. The North Cedar Cove fire pit is on the West Island and has log seating and picnic tables.

Both the Lakeside fire pit, found on the southern part of East Island, and the South Cedar Cove fire pit, located on the West Island next to the Cinesphere, feature Muskoka chairs.

To book one of the fire pits, visit Ontario Place’s online reservation system and choose your preferred date and time. Four bookings are available at each pit per day, seven days a week.

Next, fill out the booking form and pay the $44.25 booking fee. The fee is non-refundable, although your reservation can be moved to a later date if there is inclement weather.

Guests must provide their own firewood, but thankfully, Ontario Place has partnered with Hotel X on a firewood package that includes everything you need to get your fire roaring.

To complete the cozy atmosphere, Hotel X also offers a s’mores package that includes house-made marshmallows and chocolate disks.

Reservations are filling up fast, so make sure you book your fire pit before it’s too late.