Environment Canada issues heat warning for Toronto as humidex nears 40°C

A hot and humid day is ahead, and Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Toronto.

According to the warning, hot and humid conditions are expected today and possibly into early next week.

Expect temperatures to reach 32°C, with humidex values nearing 36°C to 40°C.

“Slightly cooler temperatures are expected on Saturday and Sunday before a possible rebound in temperatures early next week,” states the national weather agency.

“Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can cause the Air Quality Health Index to approach the high risk category.”

Environment Canada warns to watch for the effects of heat illness which can include swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

Be sure to drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.

They also advise to “seek a cool place such as a tree-shaded area, swimming pool, shower or bath, or air-conditioned spot like a public building.”

As of 11 am on August 20, eight locations will offer a publicly accessible, air-conditioned place to rest indoors and receive a drink, according to the City of Toronto.

“All City services will be delivered following ongoing COVID-19 protocols to ensure the safety of those using the Emergency Cooling Centres. This includes encouraging physical distancing, the mandatory use of masks, and hand washing. Staff who are trained to assist residents affected by the extreme heat will be on hand. Strict infection prevention and control measures will be in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” it states.

Emergency Cooling Centres will operate at the following locations during Heat Warnings only, from 11 am to 7 pm, except Metro Hall, which will run 24 hours during Heat Warnings:

East York Civic Centre – 850 Coxwell Ave.

Etobicoke Civic Centre – 399 The West Mall

Metro Hall – 55 John St.

North York Civic Centre – 5100 Yonge St.

Scarborough Civic Centre – 150 Borough Dr.

Domenico Di Luca Community Centre – 25 Stanley Rd.

Don Montgomery Community Centre – 2467 Eglinton Ave.

Masaryk-Cowan Community Recreation Centre, 220 Cowan Ave.

Stay safe, Toronto.