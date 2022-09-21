Thousands gather to bid farewell to slain Toronto officer Andrew Hong (VIDEOS)

Thousands gathered today to bid their final farewell to slain Toronto police officer Constable Andrew Hong.

Hong, who was the victim of an ambush shooting last week, was honoured today with a touching vehicle procession by the police force, leading up to a funeral service at the Toronto Congress Centre.

Today, we lay Constable Andrew Hong to rest. Andrew proudly served as a member of the Toronto Police Service for 22 years. He died in the line of duty on Monday, September 12, 2022.



For details of today’s funeral, follow #HM19 or https://t.co/UV6Xc1f3ez.



^vk pic.twitter.com/KQ8SghJsrm — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) September 21, 2022

Sad day for all. 🇨🇦



An unreal show of love for Constable Andrew Hong today. Very moving and emotional tribute as many line the streets and march to express and say their final goodbyes. #Toronto #torontopolice #lodd pic.twitter.com/TGTU98eodT — Kyle.Taylor (@livingbyyyz) September 21, 2022

The procession began at around 9:45 this morning, with Toronto Police Service members marching and guiding the hearse from Kane-Jarrett Funeral Home all the way to the North Building of the Toronto Congress Centre.

Ten thousand people were said to be involved in the procession and service today, honouring the life of an integral part of the policing community.

Paying respect and tribute to fallen Constable, Andrew Hong of the @TorontoPolice, who’s funeral procession left Kane-Jerrett Funeral Home, Yonge St in Thornhill on its way to Toronto Congress Centre. May Constable Hong Rest In Peace and his family find consolation today.#HM19 pic.twitter.com/CSEKIT1dM1 — Steve Wilson (@stevewilsonlive) September 21, 2022

The funeral procession for Constable Andrew Hong has arrived at Toronto Congress Centre.



The funeral will be livestreamed on YouTube (https://t.co/rYFBQObAGE) and broadcasted by your local TV newscasters.



More details: https://t.co/UV6Xc1evp1#HM19 pic.twitter.com/AIMS0fEXsL — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) September 21, 2022

Funeral procession of Cst. Andrew Hong -Toronto Police Service https://t.co/GvFoZo4Ash — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) September 21, 2022

Hong leaves behind a wife and two children.