Thousands gather to bid farewell to slain Toronto officer Andrew Hong (VIDEOS)

Sep 21 2022, 5:51 pm
Thousands gather to bid farewell to slain Toronto officer Andrew Hong (VIDEOS)
Thousands gathered today to bid their final farewell to slain Toronto police officer Constable Andrew Hong. 

Hong, who was the victim of an ambush shooting last week, was honoured today with a touching vehicle procession by the police force, leading up to a funeral service at the Toronto Congress Centre. 

 

The procession began at around 9:45 this morning, with Toronto Police Service members marching and guiding the hearse from Kane-Jarrett Funeral Home all the way to the North Building of the Toronto Congress Centre.

Ten thousand people were said to be involved in the procession and service today, honouring the life of an integral part of the policing community. 

Hong leaves behind a wife and two children.

