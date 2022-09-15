Constable Andrew Hong, a Toronto police officer who was murdered in a GTA gun rampage this week, was honoured by his daughter in a heartbreaking tribute online.

Mia Hong, one of his two children, wrote a touching post on Instagram that revealed just how much her “hero” father meant to her.

“Dad, I don’t even know where to begin,” she starts.

“You gave me everything and were always so proud of me. It should’ve never happened this way and I am so sorry you’re missing everything. But I know you’ll still be with me,” she added.

Mia reflected on a special father figure who taught her to drive, helped build her computer, taught her to fish, took her for ice cream whenever they ran errands and was her “biggest fan.”

Constable Hong was a dedicated father, always present at Mia’s sports games, watching her play every sports game from the bleachers. The two would enjoy pointing out animals on drives to one another and would even “pspsps” the neighbourhood cat.

“I miss making fun of your hair, I miss my driving instructor, I miss my role model, I miss you,” she added. Mia reflected on all of the things in her future that he would miss out on, like graduating and going to university. “I know it’s what you wanted.”

Mia continues, “I am so sorry this happened to you. You should be here right now.”

“We are all so proud to have known you. I am so grateful for everything you’ve done and so proud to call you Dad. You were truly a hero to all of us and will always be remembered that way.”

According to Toronto Police, Hong’s funeral is scheduled at noon on Wednesday, September 21, at Toronto Congress Centre.

Members of the public are invited to observe the funeral procession, which will travel from the Kane-Jarrett Funeral Home at 8088 Yonge Street all the way down to the Toronto Congress Centre.