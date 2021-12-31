Off to a soggy start: Toronto's New Year's Day forecast

Toronto is in for a grey and soggy New Year’s Day, with rain forecast to hit the city shortly after midnight.

Rain will be on and off throughout much of the day on January 1, but it will remain a dreary, cloudy day. The perfect weather for staying in bed, or under your favourite blanket on the couch.

The temperature will be above seasonal with a balmy high of 5°C. The evening is expected to cool off, and could turn rain to snow as the nighttime low hits -5°C.

If you’re headed out on New Year’s Day, it’ll be a good idea to bring your umbrella. Rain is expected to ease in the late morning, but chance of drizzle throughout the day remains. With fog expected to linger through much of the morning, January 1 is looking like it will be a damp and dreary start to the year.

That low temperature will remain throughout Sunday before dropping to -12°C overnight. Sunday could also bring some more snow to the city.

Temperatures will begin to creep back up again, hitting a high of 1°C on Tuesday. More snow could hit the city Tuesday evening and into Wednesday and temperatures drop overnight.

Keep your umbrella and your snow shovels handy, the new year will be off to a soggy start!