A brand new rooftop park just opened in downtown Toronto (PHOTOS)

A brand new rooftop park in downtown Toronto is officially open for use.

Sat on top of the Canoe Landing Recreation Centre in City Place, the new rooftop space is equipped with all of the Toronto park essentials.

It’s an “active roof,” which means there are plenty of opportunities to get moving, including a basketball court and a running track. There’s also a large grassy field that’s perfect for playing soccer or spike ball.

The park, located at 45 Fort York Boulevard, also has spaces to just relax, including a seating area by the raised garden and patios enabled with WiFi. Being right downtown, the park offers amazing city views and a direct view of the CN Tower.

Part of the roof’s design also incorporates solar panels, which will generate renewable energy for the building as part of Canoe Landing Recreation Centre’s focus on sustainability.

On top of the recently built recreation centre, park-goers will also have easy access to several other amenities once it can safely open.

Inside, there’s a double gymnasium with a running track, a large multi-purpose room, a fitness/dance studio, an indoor play space designed by the Ontario Science Centre, meeting rooms, a pre-school room, and even a teaching kitchen.

Right now, the rooftop park is only open during certain hours with limited capacity. Monday to Friday it is open 4 pm to 9 pm, Saturday 9 am to 8 pm, and Sunday 9 am to 6 pm.