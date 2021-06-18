Three high-tech office buildings coming to small Toronto neighbourhood

A small Toronto neighbourhood is about to get three new high-tech, creative office buildings.

Developer Hines broke ground on the first two of the three buildings this week. The development will go up at 158 Sterling Road in Toronto’s Junction Triangle neighbourhood. Called T3 Sterling Road, the building is a mass timber project that aims to provide “a superior work environment for businesses seeking to attract and retain the highest quality talent in a post-COVID Toronto market,” according to a news release.

“Breaking ground on new office buildings in Toronto is always an exciting moment for the city as it demonstrates the continued growth we are seeing here and the stable creation of office space that we need to address the demand for businesses who are coming here and calling Toronto home,” said Mayor John Tory.

The T3 stands for timber, transit, and technology, which will be the three main components of the new development. The buildings, once complete, will total 415,000 sq ft of constructed mass timber — a more sustainable construction material.

They will also be within walking distance of two TTC Bloor subway line stops, three streetcars, the GO train, the UP Express, the West Toronto Railpath, and the new Bloor-Lansdowne StartTrack Station.

Plans call for the new office buildings to be equipped with plenty of high-tech features, including new technologies that will reduce the risk of respiratory virus transmission and 5G capacity.

Tenants of these buildings are expected to be in creative industries, including technology, advertising, and media. Tenants who get to work here will have quite a few comfortable amenities to enjoy, including common collaboration areas, a rooftop terrace, private balconies, a fitness centre, and bike storage. There will also be one acre of green space and a private park co-programmed with the Museum of Contemporary Art.

With construction just starting on the new development, an exact completion date has not been announced.