With 85 new cases reported in Toronto on Monday, we took a look at which neighbourhoods are experiencing more COVID-19 than others in the city.

Toronto Public Health’s interactive map showing how many COVID-19 cases are reported across neighbourhoods has been available since May 2020, and it’s showed how infections have been unequally distributed throughout the pandemic.

Low-income neighbourhoods and those with higher proportions of essential workers have been hardest-hit throughout the pandemic. But some neighbourhoods initially labelled COVID-19 hotspots have seen infection rates improve thanks to community outreach and high vaccine uptake.

These are the Toronto neighbourhoods with the highest rates of COVID-19 per 100,000 from October 23 to November 12:

Thistletown-Beaumond Heights had 145 cases per 100,000

Bathurst Manor had 113 cases per 100,000

Eringate-Centennial-West Deane had 108 cases per 100,000

There are some neighbourhoods in Toronto that are reporting case rates at zero per 100,000, despite rising cases in the city. Those neighbourhoods are:

Milliken

Centennial Scarborough

Birchcliffe-Cliffside

Woodbine-Lumsden

North Riverdale

Player Estates-Danforth

Humewood-Cedardale

Caledonia-Fairbank

Runnymede-Bloor West Village

Long Branch

“Some neighbourhoods have higher COVID-19 rates because the people who live in them face higher risk due to their living and working conditions, including being essential workers who cannot work from home, lack of paid sick days, job insecurity, crowded housing, and taking crowded public transportation,” the City of Toronto says on the interactive map.

On November 10, Ontario paused plans to lift more capacity limits and restrictions across the province in response to rising COVID-19 cases. The province said it would reevaluate in 28 days.

Right now, 84.5% of Torontonians have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The City has a goal of vaccinating 90% of the eligible population.

According to City Councillor Joe Cressy, just 150,000 more Torontonians aged 12 and older need to get their shot to achieve that goal.