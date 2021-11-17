A Holiday Dog Festival is coming to Toronto next month, and it’s full of fun activities and holiday treats to enjoy with your pup.

Dog care company Dandylion will be hosting a charity holiday dog festival in Toronto at 25 Liberty Street on December 5.

The day is full of festive activities for dogs and their owners to enjoy, like custom ornaments, holiday family portraits, puppuccinos, barkcuterie boards, and more.

Tickets must be purchased for entry, and they will cover admission for one dog and two people.

The ticket includes one custom ornament, a professional digital Holiday Photo with your dog, a selection of treats from their barkcuterie, a puppucino, hot chocolate, for the owners, of course, Dandylion Dog Care Product Samples and discount codes.

There are a few rules that attendees must take note of, such as ensuring their dogs are up to date on vaccinations, including rabies and DHPP (Distemper, Hepatitis, Parvo, and Para-influenza), the dogs must be neutered or spayed, have never bitten a human being or another dog and owners must be unaware “of your dog’s propensity to do so.”

Owners will be responsible for any harm, injury, personal injury, illness, or damage caused by their dog. All dogs must be monitored and kept on a leash or carried at all times except within designated areas.

Attendees must be fully vaccinated and show proof of vaccination and ID upon entry.

Proceeds of the event will go to Hope for Paws; an animal rescue organization focused on bettering the lives of animals with animal rescue, vet care, and spay/neuter clinic.

When: December 5 from 12 pm to 5 pm

Where: 25 Liberty St, Unit 200

Tickets: $24 + tax