Toronto's expecting hot and sticky 35°C weather over the long weekend

Hot, hot hot! Toronto’s long weekend weather is forecast to heat up the city with temperatures expected to reach the high-20s and feel even warmer.

It might sound like paradise for some as Friday’s temperatures are expected to feel like 32°C with a mix of sun and clouds. And it’s expected to only get hotter from there.

Saturday and Sunday temperatures are forecasted to feel like 34°C and 35°C respectively.

There is a risk of thunderstorms, however, starting Saturday afternoon and most of Sunday, according to The Weather Network.

On Victoria Day, temperatures should see a drop as TWN forecasts a low of 16°C. Temperatures will remain comparatively low throughout next week.

Toronto has been blessed with beautiful, warm weather this past week with temperatures surpassing the 30-degree mark.

Might be a good idea to keep that umbrella handy this weekend if you head out for essential items.