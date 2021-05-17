Toronto is in for extremely hot, summer-like weather this week
If you thought these last few days were hot, Toronto weather is about to get a whole lot hotter this week as temperatures are expected to reach almost 35°C.
Summer days in May? Why not!
According to The Weather Network, temperatures in the city are forecasted to see a gradual increase into this following weekend.
Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to remain in the high 20’s feeling like 25°C and 28°C respectively.
It isn’t until Thursday where we are expected to feel the heat. It is expected to feel like 31°C on May 20 and it continues to go up on Friday to 33°C.
On Saturday and Sunday, temperatures are expected to feel like 34°C on both days. The forecast calls for a risk of thunderstorms as well.
Last week, Toronto experienced its first wave of warmer temperatures that were above seasonal for the month of May.
According to The Weather Network, the second half of the month will be very different from how it started.
Make sure you have that sunscreen ready!