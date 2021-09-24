Here's how much the Toronto to London GO Train will cost

Earlier this month, Metrolinx announced the launch of a brand new Toronto to London GO Train, tackling a train route previously unserved by GO Transit.

The route, which will be an extension of the Kitchener Line, will include new stops in Stratford and St. Marys. The entire ride from Toronto to London is expected to take a total of four hours.

On Friday, Metrolinx announced the pricing for the new route, which is set to launch on October 18. A one-way Toronto to London trip will cost $30. Toronto to St. Marys will be $27.50, and Toronto to Stratford will be $25.

Anyone travelling between Kitchener and London will have to pay a $17.50 fare.

🚨 Big news! 🚨 Our government is expanding GO train service to London for the first time ever, with stops in Stratford and St. Marys along the way 🚉 Check out my video with @JeffYurekMPP, @ldnontmayor, and Phil Verster of @metrolinx to learn more! 👇 pic.twitter.com/TTGORIdugo — Caroline Mulroney (@C_Mulroney) September 15, 2021

A full breakdown of fares will be available on the GO website in the coming days, according to Metrolinx.

The London expansion is a pilot project, so it’s running with limited service. It will only run on weekdays with one train leaving London in the morning and one returning in the evening.