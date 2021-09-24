TransportationUrbanized

Here's how much the Toronto to London GO Train will cost

Laura Hanrahan
|
Sep 24 2021, 6:53 am
eskystudio/Shutterstock

Earlier this month, Metrolinx announced the launch of a brand new Toronto to London GO Train, tackling a train route previously unserved by GO Transit.

The route, which will be an extension of the Kitchener Line, will include new stops in Stratford and St. Marys. The entire ride from Toronto to London is expected to take a total of four hours.

On Friday, Metrolinx announced the pricing for the new route, which is set to launch on October 18. A one-way Toronto to London trip will cost $30. Toronto to St. Marys will be $27.50, and Toronto to Stratford will be $25.

Anyone travelling between Kitchener and London will have to pay a $17.50 fare.

A full breakdown of fares will be available on the GO website in the coming days, according to Metrolinx.

toronto london go train fares

Metrolinx

The London expansion is a pilot project, so it’s running with limited service. It will only run on weekdays with one train leaving London in the morning and one returning in the evening.

