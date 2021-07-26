Toronto's last Lick's Homeburgers bids farewell to the east end

The last and final Lick’s Homeburgers in Toronto has officially bid farewell to the city’s east end, but not entirely.

Lick’s Homeburgers is now Andy’s Artisan Burgers, offering the same menu and taste.

The restaurant is located at 900 Warden Avenue and continues to serve deliciously mouth-watering burgs and new milkshake combinations to try.

They also have new menu items like the Pizza Burger, the Brunch Burger with plantains and egg, a Jerk veggie burger, and even a Mac & Cheese Hotdog.

Can’t make the trip? Andy’s Artisan Burgers is also available on Uber Eats for delivery.

Andy’s Artisan Burgers

Address: 900 Warden Avenue

Hours: Sunday to Thursday from 12 pm to 7:30 pm and Friday to Saturday from 12 pm to 8:30 pm