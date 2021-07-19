Restaurant known for tower-like burgers opens third location in Toronto

A new burger spot known for its massive carnivorous creations has officially opened its third location and has claimed Toronto as its new home.

The Burger Bros is located at 1316 Bloor Street and, in honour of its grand opening, they are giving away free burgers to the first 100 customers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Burger Bros (حلال) (@theburgerbros.ca)

They have 15 different burger combinations that are sure to fill you up. They’re so huge that you could easily share them with a friend and feel full and satisfied.

Besides serving tower-like burgers, their menu also serves crispy calamari, buffalo shrimp, wings, milkshakes, and so much more.

This is the restaurant’s first Toronto location. They can also be found at 73 George Street South in Brampton and 1059 Dundas Street West in Mississauga.

The Burger Bros

Address: 1316 Bloor Street

Hours: 11:30 am to 10 pm every day